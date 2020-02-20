|
Kathleen P. Rose
Kathleen P. Rose, resident of Milford, and former longtime resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away on the evening of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Carriage Green at Milford with her loving family by her side. Kay, as she was lovingly known, was born in Stamford on June 20, 1926, and was one of ten children born to the late Catherine (Bird) and Frank Parker.
Kay, the youngest girl of ten children, was affectionately cared for by her older siblings when her father died at a young age. She was married to the love of her life, the late John J. Rose, on May 24, 1947 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, where she wore a wedding dress which was hand-sewn by her sisters.
She was known for her green thumb and lush garden beds around the pool in Stamford and raised beds at Carriage Green, aka the "Retirement Castle". She had the ability to nurse any plant back to life! Kay loved to cook and bake, especially Italian and Polish food. Her family loved her pizza frittas, the elaborate cakes she made for grandkids' birthdays, and her legendary gingerbread village, which was eaten by the family dog during Christmas Eve mass. Her love for her family was immense- she always had everyone's favorite snack on hand and even bought Cabbage Patch Kids off the back of a truck during the craze! Kay was an avid bowler and golfer, and was a two-time Sterling Farms 9-hole club champion. Her passion for life and love of her family was limitless.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Fuller of Milford and Cynthia (Donald) Knapp of Stamford; grandchildren, Jessica Fuller (Jamey Piggott) of Glenside, PA, Tammy Agria (Emery) of Milford, Anastasia Knapp of Stamford, Sean Knapp of Stamford; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden and Kathryn Piggott, Beck, Giuliana and Parker Agria, and Benjamin Cooper, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Rose; her brothers, Frank, Charles, Stanley and Robert Parker; her sisters, Anne Larson, Mary Mitchell, Violet Guzda, Dorothy Miller, and Jeanne Harvey; and grandson, Christopher Scott Fuller.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902. A procession will follow mass to Fairfield Memorial Park, in Stamford, where the inurnment and committal service will take place.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Green for the compassionate and professional care over the past five years. Lastly, much love and hugs to her hospice team - Corine, Kitty (aka Vera) and Samie - who provided so much comfort, support and laughs to Kay and her family.
In lieu of flowers donations in Kay's name may be made to: Caring Hospice Services, 456 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906 or at www.caringhospice.com.
To leave an online message of condolence for her family you may visit the guestbook hosted on www.cognetta.com or on www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020