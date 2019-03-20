Kathleen A. Stone

Kathleen Anne Halverson Stone, age 52, of Sandy Hook, beloved wife of Robert Stone, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. An incredibly strong woman and courageous warrior, Kathy bravely battled cancer for five years. In addition to her husband, she will be deeply missed by her loving siblings, Sharon Jakabcin, Tom Halverson, Paul Halverson, Henry Halverson, sister-in-law Jennifer Stone Flood and parents-in-law Linda and Henry Stone. She was a treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kathy was born in Bridgeport to the late Henry and Genevieve Halverson and grew up in Lordship. She attended St. Joseph's High School and Central Connecticut State University. Married for 22 years, Kathy and Bob enjoyed sailing in the BVI's, traveling internationally and throughout the country, riding with the Patriot Guard, spending time with friends and family and of course, being together at their home on the mountain with their three cats. For 16 years, Kathy worked at PerkinElmer, Inc. in Shelton, CT, where she managed E-Commerce business for the global corporation. A compassionate giver, Kathy was a dedicated member of Hearts of Hope, where she enjoyed contributing her time and talent to painting exquisite hearts to share with others in need of hope and healing. One of her breathtaking pieces was chosen as the 2017 Newtown Holiday Ornament. Kathy was an extraordinary artist who created beautiful jewelry, crocheted masterpieces, painted stunning portraits of loved ones and nature, and drew and sketched. Together, Kathy and sister, Sharon, showcased their jewelry creations at many local craft fairs. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, March 24 from 1-4 p.m. at Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hearts of Hope Newtown Chapter, PO Box 3622, Newtown, CT 06470 or online at: https://hearts-for-hope.myshopify.com/products/donate