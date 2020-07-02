1/
Kathleen Ventura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Donnelly Ventura
Kathleen Donnelly Ventura, age 67, of Shelton, passed away July 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required. A private service for family only will be held immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence or to view her entire obituary, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time & Connecticut Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved