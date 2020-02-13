Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Trumbull Church of Christ
2 Drew Circle
Trumbull, CT
1951 - 2020
Kathleen A. Winebrenner
Kathleen A. Winebrenner, age 68, of Stratford, beloved wife of 47 years of James D. Winebrenner, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 12, 1951, daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen Barbieri Cummings. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was most recently employed at Apple Rehab at Gardner Heights of Shelton. She was a member of Trumbull Church of Christ and the Stratford Senior Center. She enjoyed art and her family. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons James E. Winebrenner and his wife Beth of Ansonia and Kevin R. Winebrenner of Southington, her grandchildren Jameson, Amelia, Evelyn, and Olivia Winebrenner, her siblings Jimmy Cummings and his wife Carol of Pennsylvania, Julie Fabio, Patricia Perry and her husband Doug, and Brian Cummings and his wife Nery all of Long Island, NY, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Andrew Winebrenner, and her brother Edward Cummings. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Trumbull Church of Christ, 2 Drew Circle, Trumbull followed by a luncheon at Vazzano's Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Interment will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020
