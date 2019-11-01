Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
149 South Pine Creek Road
Fairfield, CT
Kathleen Ziobro
Kathleen Ziobro, daughter of Ray and Lovey Ziobro, died on October 27, 2019. Kathy was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Marc Seymour. She is survived by her son, Justin Ziobro, her sister, Deb Wollwerth, her brother Jim Ziobro, nieces and a nephew. Kathy grew up in Southport, and lived for a time in the Bahamas before returning to Connecticut.
Over the past 6 years, Kathy faced health issues and lived at Leeway, in New Haven, where she was very loved, respected and active in the community. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT, on November 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Leeway, Inc. The Therapeutic Recreation Department, 40 Albert St., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019
