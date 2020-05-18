Kathryn Duszak
1929 - 2020
Kathryn (Greco) Duszak
Kathryn (Greco) Duszak, age 90, widow of Chester H. Duszak, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Newtown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Bridegport, CT on July 19, 1929, she was daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Julian) Greco. Kathryn was a longtime resident of Shelton and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She was an excellent cook who was well known for her legendary Italian recipes. Sunday dinners and spending time with her family were the highlight of her life.
She leaves her daughter Lori Johnson and her husband Robert of Middlebury; her brother Edward Greco; her grandchildren, Shawn Donovan and his wife Elizabeth, Tara Lamoureaux and her husband Kevin, and Jodi Luchina and her husband Andrew. Mrs. Duszak was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Donovan and her husband Robert, her brother Joseph Greco, and her sister Margaret Vareha.
Private services will be held at St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck. To send an online condolence, please visit
https://www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com/
The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Kathryn's name may be made to Connecticut Food Share, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home
240 N Main St
Naugatuck, CT 06770
(203) 729-4187
