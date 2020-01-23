Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Kathryn Havelick


1917 - 2020
Kathryn Havelick Obituary
Kathryn Havelick
Kathryn Havelick, age 102, formerly of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Alexander Havelick Sr., passed away on January 21, 2020 in Apple Rehab Cromwell. Kathryn was born in Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1917 to the late Harry and Mary (Kohl) Kuchak and has been a longtime area resident. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, Bridgeport. Survivors include her devoted son, Retired Connecticut State Trooper Alexander Havelick Jr. and his wife Pauline of Berlin, grandchildren, Sandra Thomas, and Joseph Havelick, great-grandchildren, Dylan and Nathan, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Kathryn was pre-deceased by her son, Nicholas Havelick. Friends may visit with Kathryn's family on Monday, January 27th from 10-11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A Panachida service will take place at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Those desiring may make donations in memory of Kathryn to the , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 For more information or to make an on line condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
