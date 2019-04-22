Kathryn "Kay" Santiso

Jun 10, 1927 - Apr 20, 2019 Kathryn "Kay" Santiso passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.

Kathryn was born on June 10, 1927 in Dickson City, PA. She met her husband Joseph at a dance in Scranton, PA in 1950, married in May of 1952 and relocated to Connecticut soon after. Kathryn retired in 1991 from the Warner-Lambert Corporation (Pfizer, Inc.) in Milford, CT. Kay, as she was known by her family and friends, enjoyed attending UConn girls basketball games with her husband and neighbors, and was an avid host and cook who was known for recipes passed down from her mother Esther and her mother-in-law Yolanda Vagnarelli Santiso, formerly of Lake Ariel, PA. She enjoyed preparing meals for members of the local American Legion Post 10 in Seymour as well as for the pastors of her church. Kay also enjoyed music, dancing, and treasured the time spent with her family, friends, and neighbors. She also loved to care for her pets.

Kay is survived by her husband Joseph Jr. of Seymour, sons Garry (Susan) of Southbury, Joseph III (Huoy) of Oxford, and grandchildren Garry Jr. of Naugatuck, Randi (Stephen) Mantz of Bethlehem, and Jonathan of Oxford. Kay was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Esther Nahorniak and sisters Mary Kosydar and Helen Pilch all formerly of Dickson City, PA, and brother Michael Nahorniak formerly of Garfield, NJ.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main Street North, Southbury, CT. A Catholic funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. the Church of the Good Shepard at 135 Mountain Road in Seymour, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain Meadows Cemetery near the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .

