Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mark's Church
500 Wigwam Lane
Stratford, CT
Kathryne Steffany


1915 - 2020
Kathryne H. Steffany, age 105, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Anthony Steffany, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Kay, a homemaker was born in Queens, New York on January 4, 1915 to the late Leo and Catherine (Dougherty) Heffernan and has been a longtime area resident. She was a graduate of St. Joseph College for Women and earned her master's degree from St. John's University. Kay was a devoted parishioner of St. Mark Church, Stratford. Survivors include her son, Paul Steffany and his wife Dottie of Stratford, 3 cherished daughters, Mary Komson and her husband Rick of New York, Ann DeJesu and her husband Jim of Ridgefield, and Elizabeth Perry of Rhode Island, 9 grandchildren, Michael Steffany, Lauren Steffany, and Jonathan Steffany, Richard Komson, Betsy DeJesu (Matt Granish), Tim DeJesu, Katherine Perry (Kristin Boyle), Nicholas Perry, and John Perry, 3 great-grandchildren, Arya, Jane and Liam, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Kay was pre-deceased by her brothers, William and Frank Heffernan, sister, Marie Weber, and son-in-law, Steve Perry. Friends may visit with Kay's family on Thursday, January 16th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020
