Katreanna "Katie" Pluta

It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Katie (Katreanna) on June 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC.

Just 24 years old, her compassionate, generous heart always allowed her to help others. She brought joy into the lives of those she met along her short journey. Never was she more joyful than when helping another person. Generous to a fault, she gave everything she could to those she cared for and those who cared for her. We will never forget her beautiful smile and big hazel/brown eyes.

After graduating from Foran High School, she went to Alabama where she began her studies in nursing. While in Alabama, she met and married the love of her life, Matt Pluta. They moved to Fayetteville, NC where Matt is part of the 82nd Airborne Unit. She was very proud of him and of being his wife. The Lord called her home suddenly where she can watch over her beloved "Patty".

Katie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband Mathew Pluta of North Carolina, her sister Madeline Ilioff, and niece Kiley of Ocean Springs, MS, grandparents, Joanne and John LeClair of Massachusetts, Thomas Talone, Charles and Patricia Ilioff of Milford, CT. Along with her biological mother Theresa Ilioff-Greenburger of CT, and in-laws David and Diane Pluta of Florida.

Katie also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles as well as many cousins and friends.

Katie will be greatly missed by all who met and knew the kind heart, generous spirit and beautiful soul.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Anyone wishing to donate in Kate's honor can do so by donating to a local animal shelter. Published in Connecticut Post on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary