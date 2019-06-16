V. Kay Celia

V. Kay Celia, age 88, of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Kay was born and raised in North Grosvenordale, CT on November 9, 1930, daughter of the late Denis and Athina Bici Celia. She lived in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport before moving to Trumbull. She worked for over 40 years as the secretary to the Vice President of Casco Products until her retirement. Kay was a longtime member of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church and enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, and volunteering at and enjoying Church events. She is survived by her loving nieces, Norma Celia Kane and Deborah Celia, both of Florida. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her sister, E. Helen, and her brothers George and Athanase. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am directly at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call at St. Dimitrie Church on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of services.