Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home
305 Pulaski St.
Bridgeport, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's the Archangel Church
Bridgeport, CT
Kazimiera Gora Obituary
Kazimiera Gora
Kazimiera Gora age 95 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Michal Gora passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Dabrowa, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Jozefa Skrano Trapsza. A Bridgeport resident for most of her life, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church. Kazimiera worked at County Home Bakery until she retired.
Survivors include her two nephews Czeslaw Pyzik and wife Lidia, Tadeusz Pyzik and wife Aleksandra both of Milford. She was predeceased by her loving sister Weronika Pyzik.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's the Archangel Church, Bridgeport, followed by Interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Friday morning at 10 a.m. until time of service in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael's Church in memory of Kazimiera. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020
