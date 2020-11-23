Keith D. AkersKeith D. Akers, age 81, of Shelton, passed away November 18, 2020. Keith was born in Abington, PA to the late Robert and Flora Akers. He was a retired engineer. He enjoyed fishing, he was a history buff all of his life and he enjoyed Nascar. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War.Keith is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Beta) Kennefick Akers, his loving children Richard J. Akers and his wife Dawn, Arlene Akers Cammarata and Keith B. Akers and his fiance Luz; four cherished grandchildren Ronald P. Cammarata and his wife Amber, Sara Akers, Tanya Loomis and her husband Chris and Michelle Akers; one cherished great-grandchild Logan Cammarata; and several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Ruth Akers. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Joseph, Neil and sister Ruth Kimball.Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Wed., Dec 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Inurnment to follow at Lawn Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Masks and social distancing are required.