|
|
Keith C. Lester
Keith C. Lester, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, after battling Alzheimer's disease.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., following the calling hours, at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, CT.
For complete obituary, and to leave online condolences, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019