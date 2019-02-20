Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Keith McConnell Obituary
Keith A. McConnell
Nov 4, 1940 - Feb 17, 2019
Keith Andrew McConnell, age 78, of Stratford, beloved husband of Kathleen (Keating) McConnell, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. McConnell was born November 4, 1940 in Phoenicia, NY, son of the late Andrew and Celeste (Secor) McConnell McGrath and had been a longtime Stratford resident. Keith was a 1960 graduate of Stratford High School, a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired after 30 years from Sikorsky Aircraft as a Hydraulics Tech. He was an avid reader, an active volunteer with the Blue Star Mothers and enjoyed traveling, especially his bus trips. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Maureen McConnell of Stratford, Andrew McConnell and his wife Rose of Texas and Matthew McConnell of Stratford; one brother, Stuart McConnell and his wife Estelle of Sarasota, FL; his granddaughter and the light of his eyes Megan McConnell; daughter-in-law, Michelle McConnell and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Florence Stedner and Cheryl Stanowicz. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service celebrated by Father Nicholas Pavia on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Saturday, before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. service time. For additional information or to share remembrances and condolences, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019
