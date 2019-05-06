Keith Scheck Jr.

Keith Norman Scheck Jr., age 51 of Stratford passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born November 8, 1967 in Bridgeport, he was the son of Priscilla Samu Scheck Nadhazi of Stratford and the late Keith Norman Scheck Sr. Keith was a carpenter and remodeler for many years working in all areas of the field.

Keith was a gentle, kind hearted person who wouldn't hurt a fly. He was a caring person who always would try to help you if he was able to. If he only had one dollar in his pocket and he knew you needed it, he would have given it to you. Being able to do things like that truly made him happy. Keith had an incredible passion for fishing, especially deep sea and cod fishing which were his favorites, and at the drop of a dime he was ready to go. Rain or shine it didn't matter, as long as he was fishing. The one thing that he may have enjoyed the most though was riding his motorcycle. Day or night and any chance he had he would be on that bike. It probably was the ultimate feeling of being free for him. He would have gone cross country if he could have. Keith loved his family. He adored his nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching them grow. He especially had a soft spot in his heart for his two sisters, Dawn and Tammy, who both helped him out no matter what! He was grateful for them. He enjoyed the simple things in life…an iced cold beer and a cigarette and all was well. He didn't like the government but who does?! He will always be in our hearts and our thoughts. He was a great son, brother and friend as well as a great fishing partner! He will forever be deeply missed and never forgotten! We love you bro!

In addition to his mother Priscilla, he is survived by his sisters, Dawn Scheck Kopec and Tammy Scheck Roman both of Stratford; as well as his step siblings, Kim (George) Peslak, Mike (Patty) Peslak, Steve (Jen) Peslak, Mark (Amy) Nadhazi, Chris (Diane) Nadhazi and Joe (Sophia) Nadhazi. Keith is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his step mother Pat Scheck. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his step brother Mike Nadhazi and his niece Christina Kopec. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Michael Peslak officiating. Interment will be held privately in Union Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisnanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary