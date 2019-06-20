Kelly Elizabeth Connolly

Kelly Elizabeth Connolly, age 44, beloved daughter of R. Kenneth Connolly of Easton, passed away from complications of pneumonia on February 18, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital. Born on August 15, 1974, in Arlington, MA, and spending her formative years in Fairfield/Easton, Kelly was a resident of Washington, D.C. She graduated from Joel Barlow High School, Redding, top ten in her class and a member of the National Honor Society. She received her B.A. from Colgate University where she was peer-selected to join the 26-member Konosioni Senior Honor Society, Masters from Tufts University, and J.D. from Vermont Law School. Kelly practiced law, specializing in FOIA (Freedom of Information Act). Kelly volunteered her time as a member of the Junior League and was an avid supporter of 'her' Camp Hi-Rock. She was also an advocate for animal rights. She loved her cats and was always happy to hear of another 'rescued' animal finding a home. Kelly enjoyed reading and kayaking, and was able to relish both in the fresh mountain air at her favorite little lake in New Hampshire. Most especially, she loved her family. Family time at the lake, home, Florida, Hamilton, Hi-Rock, Denver, Harts, Jolly Acres, Harris Hill, West Virginia, PB and other venues were certainly made special by "Auntie Kelly's" infectious laughter and spirit. In addition to her father, survivors include brothers Christopher K. Connolly (Elizabeth) of Easton, and R. Kevin Connolly (Ashley) of Denver, CO; cherished niece Shannon K. Connolly, nephews Sean K. Connolly and F. Kane Connolly. She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Seem Connolly, and a sister, Kristin Michelle Connolly. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield, Connecticut with Pastor Thomas Groome officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Camp Hi-Rock, 162 East Street, Mount Washington, MA 01258 (camphirock.org), where Kelly was a camper/counselor/proud alumni or Conway Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 (conwayshelter.org), where Kelly volunteered. For information, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary