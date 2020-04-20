|
|
KENNETH ALLEN BROWN
Kenneth Allen Brown, 70, of Stamford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on August 15, 1949 to the late Teddy Brown and Thelma E. Brown. He served as an Elder at Wilson Memorial Church and was former pastor of Alpha & Omega Church in Bridgeport, CT. He previously worked within the Stamford Health System and was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran.
For many years, he was a volunteer for the State of Connecticut Department of Correction Facility in Bridgeport, CT and ministered to the inmates.
Many can attest to the fact that Kenneth, in his own right, unselfishly was filled with love for Christ, his family and those seeking to know Christ. He was fun loving, gentle and kind, and always reached out to others in need of a prayer, uplifting word or helping hand.
He, along with his wife established the Hairbow Beauty Supply in Stamford for 25 years.
Kenneth leaves to cherish fond memories, his loving wife, Mary Brown; sons, Curtis Lindsay of GA and Bobby Moore of NY, sister Susan L. Thornton of FL, several grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by son Thomas E. Lindsay and daughter Tammy D. Rowell.
A memorial celebration in his honor will be held at a later date. To honor Kenneth's legacy, please make memorial donations in his name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 220 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements are entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020