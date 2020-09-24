Kenneth Brian Craft
Kenneth Brian Craft, age 66, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 26 years to Christine (Hughes) Craft. Ken was born in Derby on February 10, 1954 son of Evelyn (Koplowski) Craft and the late William E. Craft, Sr. He worked in Quality Assurance for 40 years at Sikorsky Aircraft. Ken was a mentor and coach for the First Lego League. Most of all, he was a beloved husband and father who cherished spending time with his family. He was the loving father of Brian Craft and Connor Craft, brother of William E. Craft, Jr. and his wife Karen, Linda (Craft) Tabone and her husband Michael, Ronald Craft and his wife Joanne, Edward Craft, Gary Craft, and Gregory Craft and his wife Michelle. Ken was also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Shelton FLL Robotics Program, c/o John Niski, Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton CT 06484. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with his services. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviwefh.com
