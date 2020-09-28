1/
Kenneth Burton
1936 - 2020
Kenneth A. Burton
Kenneth A Burton, 84, was born January 3rd, 1936 and grew up in Devon, CT. He moved to Stratford, CT with his wife Bessie in 1960. He was known for his kindness and generosity as well as his sense of humor. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Pete and wife Eileen, Rich and wife Tina, Wende Francis, Marcia and husband Bob. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mary, Jed, John, Kara, Anna, Bria and Bella, and older brother Bob. In lieu of flowers, please pray for his beloved Yankees (both of you Sox fans exempted) to acquire some bullpen depth for next season.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 28, 2020.
