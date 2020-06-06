Kenneth A. Carpenter
Kenneth A. Carpenter, 80, of Wethersfield, loving husband to Donna (O'Connor) Carpenter, peacefully passed away at home Thursday, May 28, 2020, with his family by his side. Born February 8, 1940 and raised in Bridgeport, youngest of six children to the late William and Juliet (Hudak) Carpenter.
Kenneth was raised and attended school in Bridgeport, graduating from Central High School. He continued his education earning his Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's and Sixth Year degrees in education from the University of Bridgeport. Kenneth served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. Prior to his retirement, he was a Professor at Capital Community College in Hartford for 26 years, where he taught computing and encouraged student interest in computer animation. Before that he taught for many years at Waltersville and Franklin Schools in Bridgeport, and made a home in Stratford where he and Donna raised their sons. Ken was a member of the Wethersfield Men's Garden Club. He enjoyed cartooning, painting, gardening and acting, and had especially loved playing comedic roles with the Chapel Street Players at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Stratford, where he was a member.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son Kenneth J. Carpenter and his wife Anita, of Toronto, Canada, his brother James Carpenter and his wife Judy, of Florida, his sister Joan Carpenter of Bridgeport, a sister in law Susan Carpenter of Texas, and several nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his son Jeffrey A. Carpenter, and his brothers, William, Robert and John. There will be no services at this time. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Memorial donations in Ken's name may be made to the Capital Community College Foundation (Scholarship Fund) at 950 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103, or the Wethersfield Food Pantry, 505 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.