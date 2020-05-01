KENNETH PETER CATINO

Kenneth Peter Catino, age 98, of Milford, CT, formerly a resident of Delaware, Florida, and Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home, Carriage Green in Milford. He was born October 6, 1921 in Stamford, CT, son of the late Anna E Perna and Peter Catino.

After graduating from Stamford High School, Ken proudly served in the US Marine Corps. during WWII in the South Pacific. Following the Service, Ken became a printer working for Wilson H. Lee and the Treasury Dept., Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Ken married in 1948 to Marion Sandow and was a devoted husband of 63 years. They raised two children, Carol and Ken.

Ken loved music from his childhood playing the piano and had his own band. He also enjoyed baseball, boating, fishing and bowling. He was an avid puzzler and dog lover.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion. Ken is survived by his two children Carol Gerehart (Robert) of Millsboro, DE and Kenneth Catino (Linda) of Milford, CT; two grandchildren, Dawn Kernaghan (Kristopher) of Elkridge, MD and Kenneth Catino (Diane) of Milford, CT; and much beloved great-grandchildren, Hailey Kernaghan, Nolan Catino and Carter Catino.

The family would like to thank all of the friends, neighbors, and the wonderful team of caregivers at Carriage Green of Milford for their unwavering support, exemplary care and dedicated associates. Services will be held privately.



