Kenneth Edward Coates
Kenneth (Kenny) Edward Coates, 86, of Ocala, Florida, entered into heaven on September 24, 2019 at The Legacy House in Ocala. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut on December 1, 1932, he was the son of Hudson A. Coates and Helen E. (Rosenbush) Coates of Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was predeceased by both parents and his only siblings Buckley Coates and Bruce Coates, as well as his brother-in-law Calvin Puente, Jr.
Kenny was a resident of Shelton, Connecticut for 35 years before retiring to Ocala, Florida in 1996. A 1951 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Kenny entered the Navy in 1952 where he became a corpsman and acquired the skills to become an X-ray technician. After he fulfilled his service to our country, Kenny worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Vincent's Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Following his years at both hospitals, he applied his X-ray knowledge to aviation during his 38-year career at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, Connecticut. Kenny loved photography, classical music, building car and airplane models, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances Marie Anne (Puente) Coates, and his son, Richard Allan Coates of Ocala, Florida. Friends are invited to a service with full military honors at the Florida National Cemetery at 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue in Bushnell, Florida on October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
He is survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia and Dennis Donahue, sister-in-law Audrey Puente, and nieces Kimberly Viadero and her husband James; Christina Lake and her husband Damian; Kelly Donahue; Annette Puente; Stacy Olson and her husband Michael; Lori Coates; and his great-nephew, Liam Snow. Also survived by Joyce Pereiro and her family in Largo, Florida, with whom he enjoyed spending holidays in recent years.
The family would like to thank the team at West Marion Hospital and The Legacy House at the Hospice of Marion County for their support. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to The Legacy House at the Hospice of Marion County at 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, Florida 34481 in loving memory of Kenneth E. Coates.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019