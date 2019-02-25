Kenneth F. "Bud" Giesken

Kenneth F. "Bud" Giesken, 82, of Bridgeville, PA passed away in Pittsburgh, PA on February 22, 2019. Ken was born August 13, 1936 in Lima, Ohio to the late Lawrence "Pop" and Sophia (Kahle) Giesken of Glandorf, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Navy after high school and married his wife Rose Ann "Poe" Schmenk of Ottawa, Ohio at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa on December 28th, 1957.

After leaving the Navy, Bud and Poe lived in Ada, Ohio where he worked and received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University. While working for Bell Laboratory in Columbus, Ohio, Ken obtained his Master of Science degree, also in electrical engineering, from the Ohio State University. He enjoyed a long and fruitful career in telephony with additional positions in New York City, Connecticut and Washington, DC. Ken was the holder of three United States Patents, one of which was key to digital telephone switching systems, which we all enjoy today. Ken enjoyed singing and was a long-time member of the choir at his churches and also was a member of several barbershop choirs and quartets.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law Robert "Bob" (Shirley) Giesken, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sylvia (Art "Junior") Conn, Ruth (Joe) Brown and a brother-in-law Lewis "Boz" Laubenthal.

Ken was a devoted husband and father. His survivors include his wife Poe, to whom he was married for 61 years, and six children, Joe (Linda) Giesken of Fairfield, CT, Jim (Chris) Giesken of Yorktown, VA, Ann (Dr. Edward) Mallen of West Palm Beach, FL, Amy (Lou) Free of Tolland, CT, Linda (Alex) Nemeth of Durham, CT, and Laura (David) Muhl of Upper Saint Clair, PA. He very much loved and enjoyed his 16 grandchildren Amanda (Johnny) Moralez, Katy Giesken, Megan (Adam) Nemeroff, Bobby Giesken, Jane (Michael) Teresi, Emma Giesken, Lynn Giesken, Katy (Jeff) Redwitz, Matthew Kelsey, Christy (Mike) Zigler, Margaret (Ben) Tatkow, Benjamin Free, Allison Free, AJ Nemeth, CJ Nemeth and Teddy Muhl and three great-grandchildren, Andrew Redwitz, Theresa Zigler and Nate Nemeroff. Ken is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Laubenthal and Kathleen (Jerry) Schomaeker.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will be 2:40 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to KNAP Sack, Inc. a weekend meal program for children in the Ottawa-Glandorf School District. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.