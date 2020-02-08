Connecticut Post Obituaries
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Kenneth (Kenny) J. Geriak
Kenneth (Kenny) J. Geriak, age 46, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Oahu, Hawaii to Chip Geriak and Carol Gudzik, Kenny graduated from Briggs Vocational School in Norwalk. He was a Chef at the Watermark at East Hill in Southbury.
Kenny was a huge sports fan who loved the Yankees and the Giants. He was a kind and good-natured person.
He is survived by his wife, Daena Alvarado of Waterbury; his mother, Carol Gudzik and her husband, Michael of Fairfield; his father, Chip Geriak of Meriden; his children, Kenneth, Jr., of Wtby., Gabriella, Daniel & Andrew of Stratford and Matthew of Waterbury; his sister, Pamela Leone of Milford; his brother, Robert of Norwalk and his cherished niece, Amanda Leone. Kenny will also be missed by the love of his life, his dog, Chimichurri.
Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kumar officiating at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center. A visitation to greet his family will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made in his memory the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020
