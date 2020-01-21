|
|
Kenneth J. Coon
Kenneth J. Coon, age 90, of Southbury, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, he was the beloved husband of Angeline "Angie" Ruggiero Coon. Born in Bridgeport on July 19, 1929, he was a son of the late Ralph and Veronica Smith Coon and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport before moving to Southbury 20 years ago. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service he joined the Bridgeport Fire Dept. and after 38 years of dedicated service he retired as a Lieutenant. In addition to his devoted wife Angie of 65 years, survivors include two loving children, Nancy Serafin and her husband David of Newtown and Dr. David Coon of Las Vegas, NV as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepmother, Bessie Coon, two sisters, Louise Flessner and Barbara Kenney and two brothers, Ralph and Reginald Coon. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, St. Monica Mausoleum. Friends may call on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at . To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020