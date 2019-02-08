|
|
Kenneth James Neeley
Kenneth James Neeley, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved father of Anna Slusarz, passed away on February 6, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. His interment will be private.
To view his complete obituary, order flowers online, travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 8, 2019