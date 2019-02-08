Connecticut Post Obituaries
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, CT
Kenneth James Neeley, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved father of Anna Slusarz, passed away on February 6, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. His interment will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 8, 2019
