Kenneth L. Dupke, II
Kenneth L. Dupke, II (Ken, Kenny, Duke), age 65, of Derby, beloved husband for over 27 years of Melisa (Mel) Dupke, son of Doris E. Dupke, passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Ken was born April 19, 1955 to Doris and Kenneth L. Dupke I at Grace New Haven Hospital and grew up on McLaughlin Terrace. He attended schools in Derby and graduated from Derby High School in 1973. Ken and Mel eloped in the Adirondacks and were married December 31, 1992 to the surprise of many upon their return. Ken was a retired (2014) police officer for the City of Derby where he served his community for 30+ years, and a duly elected officer of his local union for many of those years. Captain Ken loved being on the water. Fishing and vacation trips to Block Island, Montauk and many other ports of call were always an adventure on "Cool Hand Duke". Fishing charters to Maine and New Hampshire with the guys were also an annual event. Ken was a lifetime member, past Vice and Rear Commodore of Harbor Valley Yacht Club. Winter snowmobiling adventurers in Eagle Bay, NY and the Adirondacks was another place Ken loved to be, where "good times" were always had by all and many lifetime friends were made. Vacations to Key West, Marco Island (in the middle of a hurricane), the Jersey Shore made lasting memories…there was never a dull moment with Ken. There were many trips to see the Red Sox and Patriots play. Many will always remember and miss his cooking and homemade sauce, his creativity and his wit! He will be dearly missed by Mel, his mother, Doris, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sheila Daniel of Milford, nephews, lovingly known as DH's, Marc Daniel of Derby and Christopher (Kayla) Daniel of New Canaan, his mother-in-law, Theresa Daniel, sister Kim and her children and brother Kevin of Louisiana and Ken's rescue dog, Digger. Ken was predeceased by younger brother Keith in August 1997 and father-in-law Jerry Daniel in December 2019. Ken's family would like to thank all of those, and there are so many, who walked through this journey of his life. We are forever grateful. Donations in Ken's name may be made to the Derby Police Department K9 Program, 125 Water St., Derby, CT 06418. Ken loved movies and in typical Kenny fashion would recite lines from his favorite movies verbatim. One of those favorites from the movie Braveheart, "Every man dies, not every man really lives." Kenny Lived. Friends may call on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for entry. The public is invited to his funeral service on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 212 New Haven Ave., Derby. Leave condolences to Ken's family at www.adzimafh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.