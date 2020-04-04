|
Kenneth W. Mills
Kenneth W. Mills, age 77, of Bridgeport, CT, died peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2020. Ken was born June 22, 1942 in Portland, Maine to Walter and Rose Mills. Ken was the youngest of two children (older sister, Barbara), and the last surviving member of his family. He was also predeceased in 2010 by his loving companion of 41 years, fellow teacher, Claire Martin. As a young man, Ken traveled broadly, and developed diverse interests in transatlantic ocean liners, Brazilian jazz music, and social justice. A fierce intellect, Ken earned multiple degrees in English and Education from The University of Maine and Fairfield University, and found his calling as a teacher of writing, for nearly fifty years at Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield High School, and at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. As a high school teacher, Ken pioneered an elective writing course in Satire that has remained one of the most popular English courses in Fairfield for decades, and has consistently engaged students in critical awareness of contemporary issues. In the classroom, he had a charismatic candor, and kept students engaged not only with his sharp wit, but with his deeply genuine concern for their personal voices and larger well being. Ken formed countless lasting relationships with his students over the years, and was particularly proud of being able to help at-risk students find stability and success through some of the stormiest years of their lives. His mentorship transcended the classroom, and he often built lifelong relationships with students and their families. Many of his closest friends, who have become an extended family to him, are former students. Ken also volunteered his time for many years at Operation Hope in Fairfield and served as a longtime board member for The Regency condominium association, in Bridgeport. He loved conversation over a fine meal, and had a true knack for cutting to the chase and addressing problems frankly with his signature charming wit. Ken maintained a large, eclectic network of important relationships, and he will be fondly remembered as a loyal and loving friend. Any offerings in Ken's memory should be made to Operation Hope of Fairfield. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date at First Church Congregational in Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020