Kenneth S. Petrahai Jr., age 61, of Stratford, passed away February 20, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Ken was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong area resident. He retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after many years of service, where he was the recipient of the prestigious aeronautics Robert J. Collier Award. Ken was a member of the Valley Yacht Club. He loved to travel and was an excellent handyman. He was an amazing husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth S. Petrahai Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife Nyla Wilkus Petrahai, two loving sons Stephen Edward Petrahai, his future daughter-in-law Heather Smith and Thomas Kenneth Petrahai all of Stratford; his devoted mother Thomasina Frouge Petrahai of Trumbull; his loving sister Karen Brown and her husband Chuck of Monroe and brothers Michael Petrahai of Trumbull and Mark Petrahai and his wife Julia of Madison; three nieces and nephews Nickie Hartshorn, Anthony Alberghini and Julie Alberghini and two grandnephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford, CT with the Reverend Simeon Law officiating. Friends may call on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611 Attn: Development Center. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary