Kenneth Dewey Potter
Kenneth Dewey Potter, 86, of Westport, CT, son of Albert Dewey Potter and Kay Potter Davis died peacefully at home among his loving family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was raised in Poultney, VT and throughout his life enjoyed spending time at the family cottages on Lake St. Catherine. He graduated from Colgate University where he was a brother of Theta Chi Fraternity.
After graduation he was commissioned to the Navy and became an officer on the U.S.S. Bunting. After serving in the Navy, he began his career at General Electric/Black & Decker where he worked for over 30 years. He and his wife, Marion married in 1963 and moved to Westport to raise a family.
Ken was known as a kind, generous, and hard-working family man who always went out of his way to help people. He loved sports and was an athlete from an early age lettering in high school in 3 sports: football, basketball and baseball and went on to play varsity football at Colgate. As he grew older he was an avid supporter at his daughters' and then grandsons' many games often traveling to other states to watch them. Ken was extremely handy and could fix anything. He took on various repair and home improvement projects throughout the years and even helped build a house. Ken and Marion's longevity in town solidified many strong friendships which led to a happy and active social life. They loved to travel and visited most of the US states as well as many parts of the world.
He is survived by his wife Marion of 56 years, his daughters Nancy Potter of New York, NY and Trudy Potter DeVivo of Ridgefield, CT, and her children Michael, Joseph and Christian DeVivo as well as his brother Robert Potter, sister Patricia Walsh and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Amy Potter and his older brother Albert Potter.
His funeral mass will be held at Saint Luke Church, 84 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in his name can be made to American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or any preferred charity.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019