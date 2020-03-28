|
|
Kenneth Seperack
Kenneth Seperack, 86, of Shelton, Connecticut passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Thursday, March 26th. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 31, 1933, Ken resided in Bridgeport for over 80 years. The youngest of seven, he was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Ken is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren: son Ken Seperack (Sandi) of North Aurora, IL; daughter Karen Seperack Warren (Jack) of Gallatin, TN; daughter Dina Seperack Minniti (Pete) of Madison, CT; son Todd Seperack (Lisa) of Stratford, CT; grandchildren Alyssa Seperack, Alec Seperack, Brittany Strader (Drew), Bryce Warren, Krista Minniti, Kylie Minniti, Scott Seperack, Reece Seperack, and Cole Seperack. Ken is also survived by two great-grandchildren (Everett Strader and Beckham Strader) and his former wife, Mary Ann Seperack Pittu (Rick).
Ken grew up loving baseball and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. A retired pastry maker, Ken was the former owner of Roma Pastry in Bridgeport, CT. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. Ken (lovingly referred to as "Poppie" by his grandchildren) was much loved by his family and especially enjoyed weekly Sunday family meals and family get-togethers with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For the past five years, Benchmark Senior Living in Shelton, CT, became an extended family as well. Ken loved his daily walks, smoking cigars, talking sports, and playing cards with his Benchmark buddies.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ken's name to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be submitted at https://www.larsonfh.com/listings.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020