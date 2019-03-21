Kenneth Reed Ritzinger

Kenneth Reed Ritzinger, much loved brother, uncle, father and friend, passed suddenly March 15 at Our Lady of the Lakes Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born on December 16, 1953 in New Haven, CT, to the late Emily and Louis Ritzinger, Ken spent his childhood in Stratford, CT and on Block Island. He attended St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull. He co-owned Ballard's Service Station on Block Island, where he worked alongside his father Louis. Ken's mechanical aptness led him to the sea where he worked his way from an oiler on the vessel Stuyvesant to Chief Engineer on the Overseas Anacortes. Ken had worked for OSG Ship Management and was a very proud member of MEBA. He took great pride in his work and was always willing to share his knowledge with the crew that worked beside him. His career took him around the world and across many oceans. He was greatly respected and loved in his industry.

Ken had an enormous heart, he was generous and loving to his many friends and family. He will be greatly miss by all of them. Ken was predeceased by his beloved son Wren Ritzinger. He leaves behind, daughter Elizabeth Tetzner, East Greenwich RI, brother, Greg Ritzinger and sister-in-law Josette, Newtown, CT, his sister Cynthia Passmore and brother-in-law Ward, St. Petersburg, FL. Nieces, Chelsea and Dorey Passmore, Ellen Ritzinger and nephews, Louis Ritzinger and Evan Ritzinger and a much-loved dog, named Poncho. A graveside Memorial Service will be held on May 25, 2019 at the Island Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the family's home on Block Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Block Island Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 214, Block Island RI 02807, or The Halo No Kill Rescue Shelter, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958.