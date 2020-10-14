Kenneth Farrell WadeKenneth Farrell Wade, age 39, of Shelton, beloved husband of Lisa Wade, passed away suddenly on Sunday October 11, 2020. Ken was born on February 3, 1981 in Bridgeport. He was the son of the late Gladys Christine Farrell and Douglas H. Wade Jr. and his wife Ramona of Shelton. Ken graduated from Shelton High School and spent the last 6 years working in sanitation at Watson Inc. He recently received his certification to become an Addiction Recovery Coach and was excited to help others through this new career. Ken loved working on cars and attending classic car shows. He was often seen around town in his beloved 1985 Dodge pickup. He was a devoted family man and loved more than anything to cook elaborate dinners and laugh with his kids. Ken was known for his tremendous generosity and would always go out of his way to help his neighbors. Ken was very loved by his family and will be remembered fondly as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We will always remember his smile, laugh, and corny jokes. We are beside ourselves with grief and he will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife Lisa and father Doug, survivors include his children, Chase Link Wade and Alice Crystal Wade, brother Andrew Peter Wade and wife Cassandra of Naugatuck, sister in law Yasu Wade of Milford, nephews, Andrew Peter Wade Jr. and Caden Ryan Wade; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Ryan Douglas Wade. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. His funeral service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11 am in Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Rd. Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alice Wade for her future education through the funeral home.