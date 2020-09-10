1/
Kenneth Williamson
Kenneth A. Williamson
Kenneth A. Williamson, age 77, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Gail Petrocelli Williamson, died Saturday at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. Williamson was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong resident. He was a retired Tool&Dye Maker for the former Remington Rand Company. He was a US Army veteran. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son Kennth A. Williamson Jr., two sisters; Barbara Hall and her husband Jerry, of FL, and Carolyn Lakatos and her husband Russell, of Naugatuck and several nieces and nephews. Private services and entombment took place at the Pilgrim Mausoleum at the Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
