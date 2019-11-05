Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Daley


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Daley Obituary
Kevin R. Daley
Kevin Richard Daley, age 59, of Milford, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Kevin was born in Milford on May 13, 1960 to Edmonde Castex Daley and the late Robert W. Daley. He worked at Stop N Shop as a Grocery Clerk for over 12 years. Survivors include his sister, Maureen Springsteen of Milford, brother, Michael Daley of Milford and nieces and nephews, Brian Kevin and Ashley Springsteen all of New Haven. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Rigely Food Pantry, checks payable to "Precious Blood Parish," 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -