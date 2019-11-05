|
|
Kevin R. Daley
Kevin Richard Daley, age 59, of Milford, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Kevin was born in Milford on May 13, 1960 to Edmonde Castex Daley and the late Robert W. Daley. He worked at Stop N Shop as a Grocery Clerk for over 12 years. Survivors include his sister, Maureen Springsteen of Milford, brother, Michael Daley of Milford and nieces and nephews, Brian Kevin and Ashley Springsteen all of New Haven. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Rigely Food Pantry, checks payable to "Precious Blood Parish," 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019