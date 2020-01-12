|
Kevin J. Renkavinsky
Kevin J. Renkavinsky, age 50 of Trumbull, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in St Vincent's Medical Center. Kevin was born in Bridgeport, devoted son of Mildred Renkavinsky and the late Louis Renkavinsky III and was a lifelong area resident. He is a graduate of Masuk High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Sacred Heart University. Kevin was a self employed videographer and a member of the Masonic Lodge Corinthians No 104. Also known as "MegaWoodswalker" by his many devoted youtube channel followers. Kevin was a passionate outdoor enthusiast. He was skilled in deep woods survival camping and backcountry trekking. He had an extreme love for nature. Above all Kevin's first love was his family and friends. Survivors, in addition to his mother include his sister Wendy L. Renkavinsky, beloved nephew Brayden L. Renkavinsky, uncle Richard Renkavinsky, uncle John Nevelus, aunt Betty Nevelus and a cousin Aron Renkavinsky. Friends may call Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. A Masonic Ritual will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Words of Remembrance will be offered at 10:30 a.m., and a Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St John's Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 13, 2020