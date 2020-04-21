|
Kevin James O'Rourke
Kevin James O'Rourke passed away April 16, 2020 after a long illness. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, James and Marie O'Rourke, and is survived by his sister Karen (O'Neill), her children Shannon (husband Mike Pierce, and their children Claire, Nora and Caroline); Megan (husband Brian Conatser and their daughter Ellie); Colleen (husband Ben Mayer and their children Lena and Brennan) and Patrick O'Neill; his sister Theresa, his brother Timothy (his wife Marina), his ex brother-in-law, Martin O'Neill, and many cousins and friends.
Kevin was 64 years old and was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, Connecticut. He attended St. Patrick's, Notre Dame High School and graduated from Central High. Kevin worked with his cousin Joe Romano, Jr. doing construction for many years. Kevin valued his family and friends and loved children. A private burial at St. Michael's cemetery is planned and a celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission,
www.bridgeportrescuemission.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020