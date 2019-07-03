Kevin R. Lametta

Kevin R. Lametta, age 61 of Seymour, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Born in Norwalk on September 13, 1957, he was the son of the late Vincent J. and Joan Malkin Lametta. Kevin attended Norwalk schools, Quinnipiac University and received his business degree from Albertus Magnus College. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft for 41 years in material logistics. He loved his family dearly and spent as much time with them as possible. He also loved his time working as a baseball umpire in the greater New Haven area. He loved music, especially Jimi Hendrix, and was a DJ for many years as well. He was also an avid NY Yankee and Miami Dolphin's fan. Kevin was known for his infectious laugh and kind and generous heart.

Kevin is survived by his siblings Kenneth Lametta and his wife Marina, Jodette Bentley, Keith Lametta, Kathleen Lametta and her husband Phil Conte, and Kurt Lametta. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kevin's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday, July 8, from 4-8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name may be made to the Hartford Jazz Society (http://hartfordjazzsociety.com/). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 5, 2019