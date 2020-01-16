|
|
Kevin Marsala
KEVIN MARSALA, a Seymour resident entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. Before moving to Seymour, he was a resident of Trumbull, graduated from Trumbull High School and received a diploma from Lincoln Technical Institute in Culinary Arts. He was born on August 4, 1972 in Bridgeport to Clarence and the late Helen (Bernardo) Marsala. Kevin enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees and Denver Broncos, playing golf and taking many family trips to Lake George and Myrtle Beach. He will be remembered for playing Santa for his niece and nephew, cooking delicious meals for his family and his awesome sense of humor. Besides his father Clarence, he is survived by his brothers, Michael of Seymour, Gary and his wife, Fran of Seymour, and Randy and is wife, Heather of Beacon Falls and his sister, Tracey Marsala of Seymour. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, Pamela, Anthony and Julia Marsala and many childhood friends. Abbey Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 17, 2020