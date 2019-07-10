Kevin M. Mingrone

Kevin M. Mingrone, age 63, of Fort Lauderdale, FL and previously of Milford, died on Friday, June 7, 2019. Mr. Mingrone was born in Bridgeport on August 29, 1955, to the late Frank and Eleanor Mingrone and resided in Milford for 22 years prior to moving to Los Angeles, CA for 4 years, and finally moving to Florida for the last 27 years. He was a devoted family member and friend who enjoyed helping others in need. He loved animals, his garden, and spending time with his niece and nephews. Survivors include four brothers, Frank V. Mingrone II (Deborah) of Milford, Paul F. Mingrone (Janette) of Stratford, Gene F. Mingrone (Mary Beth) of Milford, and Thomas F. Mingrone of Austin, TX; one niece, Chelsea L. Mingrone and three nephews, Frank D. Mingrone, Alexander T. Mingrone, and Steven F. Mingrone. Mr. Mingrone also leaves behind his beloved pups, Coco and Paco, and beloved cat, LeStat. He was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn A. Mingrone, and a brother, Terrence C. Mingrone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15th at 10:30 AM (DIRECTLY) in St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 3-5 PM at The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 12, 2019