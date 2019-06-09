Deacon Kevin Moore

Deacon Kevin Michael Moore, age 75, cherished husband of Ellen McMenamin Moore died peacefully June 7, 2019 after a brief illness, in the company of his wife and children.

In addition to Ellen, his devoted wife of 48 years, Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his children, Meghan Ellen Moore, Kevin Moore and wife Katelyn Hayes; grandchildren, Kevin and Madelyn Moore; brothers, Dr. Peter Moore and wife Christina, Sean Moore and wife Rita; sisters-in-law, Marie Packert and husband Richard, Florence McMenamin; brother-in-law, James McMenamin and wife Anne; and 29 beloved nieces and nephews. Kevin was also a proud god father to Siobhan, Dennis and Martin Moore, Eileen Doyle and Anthony Wasacz.

Born in Bronx, New York to the late John and Elizabeth Connolly Moore, Kevin was educated at Cardinal Hayes High School, and received his BA from Iona College and MBA from University of Connecticut. As a CPA, Kevin held positions with the Diocese of Bridgeport's Parish Finance Office and Newmont Mining, New York, among others. Kevin was a member of Connecticut Society of CPA's, NAMI and Knights of Columbus.

Kevin lived his life in service to God. He was a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church for 38 years.

Ministries included St. Maurice parish, Stamford, Holy Cross and Our Lady of Assumption parishes in Fairfield. He founded the Off The Streets Chapter in the Greater Bridgeport area to help the homeless find housing. Kevin worked tirelessly to ensure that they received services, including housing and basic household needs.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Internment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, in Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to: Off The Streets, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06825, or to Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity, PO Box 826842, Philadelphia, PA 19182.

Published in Connecticut Post on June 9, 2019