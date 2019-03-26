Kevin Patrick O'Neil

Kevin Patrick O'Neil, age 37, passed away March 22, 2019 in his home. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Janet Sutay O'Neil of Bridgeport and Mark O'Neil of Westbrook. He graduated from Trumbull High School where he was a member of the Trumbull High School Marching Band. He continued playing the drums after graduation and also enjoyed B.M.X. Bike Racing. He worked in the service department in the automotive industry for many years. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Brian O'Neil of Bpt.; his grandfather William Sutay Sr. and his uncle William Sutay Jr. both of Trumbull; his aunts Susan O'Neil of Milford, Kathy Molnar of Stratford, Ruth Hastings of Bpt., his special uncle Joseph and aunt Stephanie Mazer of Seymour; his cousins Avery, Jason, J.J., Josh and Jonathon. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Elizabeth Sutay and paternal grandparents Clifford and Lillian O'Neil. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.