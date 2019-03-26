Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin O'Neil


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin O'Neil Obituary
Kevin Patrick O'Neil
Kevin Patrick O'Neil, age 37, passed away March 22, 2019 in his home. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Janet Sutay O'Neil of Bridgeport and Mark O'Neil of Westbrook. He graduated from Trumbull High School where he was a member of the Trumbull High School Marching Band. He continued playing the drums after graduation and also enjoyed B.M.X. Bike Racing. He worked in the service department in the automotive industry for many years. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Brian O'Neil of Bpt.; his grandfather William Sutay Sr. and his uncle William Sutay Jr. both of Trumbull; his aunts Susan O'Neil of Milford, Kathy Molnar of Stratford, Ruth Hastings of Bpt., his special uncle Joseph and aunt Stephanie Mazer of Seymour; his cousins Avery, Jason, J.J., Josh and Jonathon. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Elizabeth Sutay and paternal grandparents Clifford and Lillian O'Neil. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now