Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
2070 Main St
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Cellini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin W. Cellini


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin W. Cellini Obituary
Kevin W. Cellini
Kevin W. Cellini, age 56, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on January 11, 1963 he was a son of the late Edmond L. and Barbara Litke Cellini, Sr. A graduate of Trumbull High School, Kevin was the longest tenured Emergency Operations Center (EOC) member, volunteering many hours before, during and after city emergencies, disasters and special events. He is the founding member of CT Regional Testing Center for Ham and Commercial radio. He also helped to provide training to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), educating volunteers in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, search and rescue, and medical operations. He also was instrumental in providing animal evacuation and care for the Beardsley Park Zoo. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving brothers, Edmond L. Cellini, Jr. and his wife Lori and Alexander Lozada and his wife Lorene, his nieces and nephew, Sarah, Alexander, Jr. and Audra Lozada. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -