Kevin W. Cellini, age 56, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on January 11, 1963 he was a son of the late Edmond L. and Barbara Litke Cellini, Sr. A graduate of Trumbull High School, Kevin was the longest tenured Emergency Operations Center (EOC) member, volunteering many hours before, during and after city emergencies, disasters and special events. He is the founding member of CT Regional Testing Center for Ham and Commercial radio. He also helped to provide training to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), educating volunteers in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, search and rescue, and medical operations. He also was instrumental in providing animal evacuation and care for the Beardsley Park Zoo. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving brothers, Edmond L. Cellini, Jr. and his wife Lori and Alexander Lozada and his wife Lorene, his nieces and nephew, Sarah, Alexander, Jr. and Audra Lozada. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2019