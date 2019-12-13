|
Kim Iype Mathew
Kim Iype Mathew, age 55, of Darien, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and dear friends on December 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Crista Halpin Mathew of 25 years, his son, Andrew Thomas and daughter, Hannah Claire in addition to his mother, Lalitha Mathew and his late father, Kuttichira Thomas Mathew of Wilmington, NC. Kim is also survived by his brothers, Rano Thomas Mathew (Anne) of Wilmington, NC and Salim Benjamin Mathew (Maya) of Charlottesville, VA, as well as his nieces and nephews, Victoria, Mason, Caden, Sophie, Simone and Will. Kim also has many loving aunts, uncles and cousins around the world.
His Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, CT.
His family would prefer contributions to: NCF (NCFgiving.com) 15 North Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 401-9414. Please reference "The Kim Mathew Memorial Fund".
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 14, 2019