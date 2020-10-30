Kim Peter Hovan
Kim Peter Hovan, age 56, of Stratford, passed away on October 25, 2020 in his home. Kim was born in Bridgeport on December 22, 1963 to the late Andrew and Eleanor (Shiroky) Hovan and had been a lifelong area resident. He was 1981 graduate of Bunnell High School and attended the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. Kim is survived by his devoted brother, Keith Hovan and his wife Erin of Massachusetts, nieces and nephews, Nicholas Hovan (Nicole), Reya Hovan, Christopher DuBois (Lina) and Meaghan Caravan (Eric). A graveside memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford.