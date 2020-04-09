|
Kimberly Ann Hughes
Kimberly Hughes, of Milford passed away on April 2, 2020. She was 62 years young. Kim was born in Palo Alto, CA to Burton and Mary Lou Hughes. Kim grew up in Wilton, CT and has lived in Milford for the past thirty years. She is survived by her brother Todd Hughes (wife Jodi) in Corona, CA, and her sister, Jodi Kerins (husband John) in Virginia and her nieces: Kendall Hughes and Mary Lou Kerins (both living in Southern CA) and Jennifer Kerins (in Virginia). Also extended family Tom Harrington of Wilton, CT, and his family. She also left behind her beloved cat Oscar. Kim was a nurse for the past forty years and took great care of her patients whether in labor and delivery, chemo or infusion therapy. She had numerous crafts and hobbies and made many friends along the way. Kim loved to travel and visited China, Spain, Hawaii and many other locations. She loved attending the Big E every year. She loved her nieces and had a special place in her heart for all three of them. Kim had a great memory for detail and would engage anyone in a conversation and make them feel comfortable. Kim had a generous heart and loved giving thoughtful gifts to her friends and family. She was a great neighbor and was enjoyed her community. She was a parishioner at St. Peters Church and appreciated all her neighbors and parish. Kim was very appreciative of the support family, friends, and neighbors offered this past year as she struggled with her fight against cancer. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton, CT at a later date after COVID-19 is no longer dangerous to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , . or The Connecticut Nurses Association, www.ctnurses.org. We love you Kim – Fly with the angels. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020