Kimberly Martin Smith
Kimberly Martin Smith of Sandy Hook, CT passed away on November 18, 2020. Kim was born on January 14, 1974 in Bridgeport, CT to Ron and Rani (Nazzaro) Martin of Oxford, CT. She attended Jonathan Law High School in Milford, CT and Boston University and built a successful career as a copywriter. Kim married the love of her life, Rodney Smith, in 2012 and the following year they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Riley. In addition to her parents, husband, daughter, and step-daughter, Cecile, Kim is survived by her sister Danielle Terfera and her husband David of Cheshire, CT; her beloved niece, Tess Terfera; her aunt Lillian Leone and cousins James Leone, Jr. and Jennifer Hoydilla and her family of Stratford, CT; and several dear family members and friends.
In accordance with Kim's wishes, there will be a private mass for family. Donations may be made in her memory to Ann's Place in Danbury, CT https://www.annsplace.org/donate
or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance https://ocrahope.org