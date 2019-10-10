|
|
Knud "Rudy" Nielsen
Knud "Rudy" Nielsen, age 91, passed away at his home on October 7, 2019. Rudy was born on October 5, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT where he resided for most of his life. A 1947 Bassick High School graduate, Rudy joined the Army Air Corps after high school. He later joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He left the Air Force in 1956. Rudy also attended the University of Bridgeport. He was employed locally at Sikorsky Aircraft and Perkin-Elmer. He was an engineer and worked on both the Hexagon and Hubble Telescope Project. Rudy retired from Perkin-Elmer in 1988. He was an avid NASCAR fan and an endowment member of the NRA since 1970. Rudy enjoyed gardening and yard work. He loved animals especially his 3 dogs. Rudy and his last dog, Clancy were well known for their neighborhood walks. Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Gunnar and Katherine Madsen. He is survived by his sister, Katherine Olsen and her husband John of South Carolina and his sister, Elsie Madsen of Black Rock, CT. Rudy also leaves behind 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 6 grandnieces, 3 grand nephews and his cousins. Per his request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled for family and friends at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue Fund, https://www.ygrr.org/, or your local ASPCA. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019