Kostantina Koloniaris
Kostantina Koloniars
Kostantina Koloniars, age 91 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 46 years to the late Kiriakos Koloniars, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Flampouro Florina, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Themistoklis and Zaharia Petsios Pinopoulos. Kostantina and her family emigrated to the US in 1967. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport, she had a passion for cooking and gardening, you would see her all the time working in the garden up until the age of 85. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Kostantina leaves behind her three children; Margarita and her husband Brian Arpie, George Koloniars and his wife Maria and Gus Koloniars, her 6 grandchildren; Christina (Ralph) Vavala, Katie Koloniars, Diana Arpie, Kurt Koloniars, Gail Arpie and Brian Arpie (Anayeli), her six great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Electra Assikelis, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Theodoros Pinopoulos and sister Kasiani Butaris.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours will take place on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Kostantina. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
